Long-vacant Southwest Baltimore property attracts rats and unwanted visitors, neighbors say

Frustrated neighbors in Southwest Baltimore are calling on city officials to take action against a long-vacant property they say has become a magnet for crime, trash, and safety hazards.

Residents living near a home off West Lexington Street say the property has been a persistent problem for years, attracting rats, insects, and unauthorized visitors.

"Enough is enough. I can't take it anymore," neighbor Shirley Townsend said. "It's just tearing my house up. I need help, and I need the city to get people out here and do something about this foolishness."

Notice of violations at vacant property

Notices posted on the front window of the vacant home point to a history of violations. Some notices from the city date back more than a decade.

"One of them says evidence of mold is present. One says asbestos. One says lead," Townsend said.

Townsend said she has dealt with problems connected to the property for as long as she can remember.

"This is going to be the death of me," she said. "I've had gambling in the backyard. I've had drug addicts out there tossing their trash into my yard, and I had to go out there and clean that up. I'm sick of it."

On Monday, the front door of the home stood open, and the adjoining yard was overgrown.

A nearby resident who identified himself as Mr. Less said he knows the property owner and occasionally helps maintain the home. Concerned about the condition of the property, he sealed the front door himself.

"I have an interest in this neighborhood, especially this block," Mr. Less said.

Mr. Less said he has contacted the property owner about neighbors' concerns and plans to clear the overgrown yard. WJZ also attempted to reach out to the owner we have not heard back.

Baltimore leaders address vacant home complaint

In a statement, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott's office said the city is aware of the property and is pursuing legal remedies.

"The Department of Housing and Community Development is aware of this property and is utilizing all available legal tools to remedy the issue," the statement said. "DHCD issued a vacant building notice for this property in 2019. Since then, the department has continually cited the owner for failing to abate the notice."

The city said repeated violations could eventually lead to receivership or foreclosure proceedings.

Baltimore City Councilmember Dr. John Bullock said he has been in contact with neighbors and has looked into the vacant property.

"It has had a vacant building notice since 2017 and has been issued multiple 'failure to abate' citations over the years," Bullock said. "The fact that it is privately owned limits the measures the city can undertake to fix some of these problems. However, we will continue working with the Department of Housing and Community Development to address this and other vacant properties causing problems in the area."

Townsend said those potential actions cannot come soon enough.

"It's a matter of time before they are in there lighting up their little pipes or whatever, and my house is on fire," she said. "If I don't die in the fire, they better pray that I die in the fire."