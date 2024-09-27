Residents of Axel Brewers Hill apartment building file lawsuit after pool deck failure

BALTIMORE -- Two residents of Axel Hill Brewers Apartments have filed a proposed class action lawsuit against Brewers Hill Realty, the complex's owners, following a pool deck failure that forced an evacuation last Friday.

The lawsuit, filed in Baltimore, accuses the owners and other defendants of negligence and breach of contract. Plaintiffs are seeking undisclosed damages and an order allowing residents to terminate their leases.

"I looked at my phone, and it said get your cars out of the garage and get off the balcony. There's structural damage to the pool," Dawn Geller, a resident, said.

The four-year-old luxury complex was evacuated after the rooftop pool buckled. Residents waited outside for hours as engineers and fire crews assessed the damage.

The lawsuit claims that the defendants cannot simply fix the defects in the building. "You see movies with stuff like that, and you know, I wake up the next morning and this is happening. It's scary," Kim Robinson, a visiting resident, said.

While the pool was found to be completely displaced, an engineering firm hired by the building's owner determined that the main building's structure was not impacted.

Brewer's Hill Realty stated, "We have taken swift action to secure the area, ensuring there is no risk to residents or visitors. Our team is actively working on a comprehensive repair plan, and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available."

The complex was deemed safe after the pool was drained and the building inspected, but some residents remain concerned.

"I'm a little nervous. I'm wondering what's going to happen," said Mary Ann Pastore, another resident.

WJZ reached out to the owners for further comment on the lawsuit but has not received a response at the time of reporting.