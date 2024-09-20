Brewers Hill apartment building evacuated after rooftop pool leak, building integrity possibly compromised

BALTIMORE -- An apartment building in Brewers Hill was evacuated Friday because a leak in the rooftop pool could damage the integrity of the building, Baltimore City Fire Department officials confirmed.

Residents of the Axel Brewers Hill, an apartment complex at 1211 S. Eaton St., milled about outside Friday morning as city officials, contractors and a structural engineer evaluated the building's plans. A bright orange sign on the lobby door declared the building condemned.

The Baltimore City Fire Department responded to the area shortly before 8 a.m. to investigate a water leak and quickly determine the rooftop pool was leaking "and possibly compromising the integrity of the building," fire department spokesperson John L. Marsh said in an email.

Drone footage taken by The Banner appears to show the pool deck has buckled or partially collapsed in the shallow end. Tiles all around the shallow end of the rooftop pool are askew, with some lifted off the ground.

