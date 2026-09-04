Residents and ICE agents clash in quiet Frederick neighborhood

Residents say ICE agents have been camped out in a quiet Frederick neighborhood for days, which prompted a strong response from local organizers on Friday night, according to Hagerstown Rapid Response.

When WJZ arrived in the Taskers Chance neighborhood, the scene had been cleared. However, residents say there's been an ICE presence for about two days in the area, leaving neighbors afraid to leave their homes and go to work.

Residents say ICE made a move on one home under the cover of night, sectioning off a couple of homes while neighbors chanted for them to go away.

At one point in a video that was shared with WJZ, you can see an ICE vehicle driving into the yard of one of the homes as neighbors stand by and record everything.

Neighbors who spoke with WJZ Friday night say they are not sure if ICE left with somebody in one of their vehicles or if that person is safe inside their home.

WJZ has reached out to ICE for comment.

At the scene, there were not only community members from the neighborhood who joined in the rally against ICE's actions, but also people who said they just wanted to be supporters of local immigrants and the people who feel they deserve to be in that community.

Stay with WJZ for further updates, as this is a developing story.