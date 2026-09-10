Baltimore's Remington neighbors frustrated by BGE transmission project

Neighbors in Baltimore City's Remington community say they were left out of the planning process for moving a BGE transmission line from underground to overhead.

The line is currently underground, but it is in the way of Amtrak's Frederick Douglass Tunnel project. BGE must move the line so the multibillion-dollar infrastructure project can move forward.

The line is currently underground, but it is in the way of Amtrak's Frederick Douglass Tunnel project. BGE must move the line so the multibillion-dollar infrastructure project can move forward. CBS News Baltimore

The tunnel replacement program will replace the 153-year-old rail tunnel beneath West Baltimore, eliminating a bottleneck on the Northeast Corridor and allowing trains to move faster through Baltimore.

BGE said it considered several options for relocating the transmission line, including keeping it underground. However, the utility said moving it overhead is the most cost-effective option.

Plan to move the transmission line

BGE said the transmission line serves thousands of customers in Baltimore City and will be relocated by the end of the decade.

Because of a previous agreement with Amtrak, BGE is required to move the line, which currently runs through Amtrak property. The transmission line supplies the BGE substation in South Remington, which serves more than 46,000 customers.

BGE is moving forward with a plan to relocate the line overhead using two H-frame poles in the parking lot of the Center Substation on Huntingdon Avenue. The other two towers would be placed in the parking lot of an existing city salt dome on North Avenue.

The lines would be located at the southern end of Remington, moving away from the neighborhood toward the Jones Falls and train tracks. The towers would be between 65 and 80 feet tall.

"It's within BGE property. It's out of the sightline of nearly all of the community. But the fact that the community has raised concerns and asked us questions means that we are committed to staying engaged with them throughout the entire process," Nick Alexopulos, a BGE spokesperson, told WJZ.

The utility said it worked with third-party groups to conduct studies and analyze alternatives for relocating the line. However, BGE said placing the lines overhead is the only feasible option.

It is also the most affordable option, according to BGE. The overhead plan would cost about $28 million, compared with $224 million to place the line underground.

"We cannot, in good conscience, in this time when energy costs are such so front and center for so many people, elect to spend an extra $200 million on a project that we don't need to spend when we know that we can do this in a way that is safe, reliable, and resilient," Alexopulos said.

BGE said if underground construction were a viable option, it would add several years to the tunnel project's timeline. Amtrak said in a statement that such a delay would cost the company millions of dollars.

In its original application to the Maryland Public Service Commission, BGE also considered an alternative plan that would have placed the lines along a CSX train bridge. BGE now believes that option would create environmental, operational and safety hazards.

Vibrations from passing trains and other electrical equipment could damage the protection around BGE's cables, potentially causing leaks of insulating fluid and creating safety and energy reliability risks, according to BGE.

The utility also said the fluid could leak onto the tracks and potentially cause train derailments. BGE said engineers are not certain whether the lines could even reach the bridge.

BGE said it has been engaged with the community for more than a year, including attending community meetings and sending letters about the construction.

In a statement, Amtrak said utility providers, including BGE, have been working on plans to relocate lines for nearly 10 years as part of the new tunnel project.

"Amtrak understands that BGE evaluated several alternatives and the current plan represents the most feasible and cost-effective solution that can be completed within the necessary timeframe. Further delays jeopardize progress and add millions of dollars in cost to the B&P Tunnel Replacement Program, one of the region's most significant transportation investments. We urge all parties to work together to keep this multi-billion-dollar infrastructure investment moving forward without additional delay," the company said.

The Amtrak tunnel replacement project is slated to be completed in 2036.

Neighbors feel in the dark

The Greater Remington Improvement Association (GRIA) said it wants a seat at the table when decisions are made about the transmission line.

The neighborhood group believes an underground solution would be better for property values in the area. According to the association, overhead transmission lines could have a negative economic impact, including reducing property values by as much as 40%.

The group also said overhead lines could hinder future development plans for the Jones Falls Valley and South Remington.

"The difference between overhead power lines and underground power lines, by our calculations, could have up to a $15 million impact as far as tax revenue for this area," Wynnona Engle-Pratt, president of GRIA, said.

The organization believes alternative solutions were not adequately considered and is asking BGE to revisit its plan. GRIA said noise, including buzzing from the lines, could affect quality of life, while overhead transmission lines could discourage developers from investing in the area.

"Our ask is not that we delay this project. We are not trying to derail this project. We are asking for a seat at the table and for BGE to adequately consider all of the alternatives and the economic impact of what is happening. And they have not done that," Engle-Pratt said.

GRIA also accused BGE of not being transparent throughout the process. The group said letters sent to neighbors were not specific and that not all community members received them. It also said public input was not adequately included in the planning process.