Record high of 81 recorded in Baltimore for Nov. 7

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore reached a new record high temperature for Nov. 7 after the National Weather Service recorded a temperature of 81 Monday afternoon.

It beats the previous record of 77 by four degrees, which was set in 1938 and was tied in 1975 and 2020.

First Alert Meteorologist Derek Beasley said the reading is 21° above average.

The record follows a weekend of unseasonably warm weather, with Saturday and Sunday in the mid-70s.

The NWS said weather records for the Baltimore area have been tracked at what is now BWI International Airport since 1950. Before that, weather observations were recorded in downtown Baltimore from 1871 through 1949.