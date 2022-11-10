Rebranded Baltimore Harbor East Cinemas reopens Friday
BALTIMORE - Your Friday movie night just got a whole lot better.
That's because Harbor East Cinemas opens on Friday.
You can experience the completely renovated amenities and the new lobby, renovated theaters and even updated concessions.
You can also kick back, relax and enjoy your movie while sitting in their reclining seats.
The rebranded theater is located on President Street.
