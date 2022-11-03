Ravens WR Rashod Bateman will undergo season-ending surgery

OWINGS MILLS- Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman will have season-ending surgery, head coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday.

Bateman has opted to have lisfranc surgery, ending his season.

Bateman has already missed two games with the foot injury and missed five games last season with a groin injury.

Despite the injuries to start his career, Harbaugh is confident Bateman will be back and have a productive career.

"He'll come back stronger than ever", Harbaugh said. "Before the stories written he'll have his day in the sun."

Quarterback Lamar Jackson found out right before speaking to the media and expressed his thoughts on the news.

"That's my guy, you know, we was looking forward to having a great, long season," Jackson said.

While the loss of Bateman looms large on offense, Jackson has faith in the players they have.

"We got a lot of great guys in our receiving group", Jackson said. "I got full, 100 percent confidence in those guys, gonna make things happen for us this season."

The Ravens (5-3) will travel to New Orleans for Monday Night Football against the Saints. The game will be shown on WJZ.