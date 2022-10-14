Ravens WR Rashod Bateman ruled out against NY Giants

Watch CBS News
BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens will once again be without wide receiver Rashod Bateman when they travel to the New York Giants this week.

Bateman has been ruled out for his second-straight game while he is dealing with a foot injury. He didn't practice all week, according to the Ravens injury report.

Bateman - a former first-round draft pick - has 253 receiving yards and two touchdowns in four games.

With Bateman out, quarterback Lamar Jackson will have Devin Duvernay, tight end Mark Andrews and Demarcus Robinson - who combined for 14 catches for 151 yards in last week's 19-17 win over Cincinnati.

The Ravens (3-2) also ruled out linebacker Justin Houston and guard Ben Cleveland. Running back Justice Hill - who practiced all week on a limited basis - is listed as doubtful.

The Ravens kickoff against the Giants at 1 p.m. Sunday on WJZ.

