Ravens to sell tickets for potential Wild Card playoff game on Thursday

BALTIMORE -- Are you ready to start talking about your playoff plans?

The Ravens (9-4), currently sitting atop the AFC North standings with four games to go, will start selling tickets for a potential home AFC Wild Card playoff game.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Tickets can be purchased online at baltimoreravens.com/playoffs.

All Wild Card game buyers will also receive pre-sale access to potential Divisional Round playoff tickets.

The playoffs start with the Wild Card round from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16.

The Ravens are tied with the Bengals for first place in the division but hold the tiebreaker with a win over Cincinnati.

The teams will play again in the final week, Jan. 8, in Cincinnati.

Currently, the Ravens hold the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoff race.

The AFC's four division winners will be guaranteed at least one home playoff game.