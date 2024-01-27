Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is off the injury list and headed to the field

BALTIMORE -- The big announcement from Ravens camp is the official return of Mark Andrews.

The star pass-catcher is off the injury list and added to the active roster just two months after having surgery on his left ankle.

Andrews has practiced for the past couple of weeks and his return beats the odds of what was first thought to be a season-ending injury back on Nov. 16.

The Ravens offense hasn't missed a beat in his absence, but his presence only adds to Lamar Jackson's options.

It's uplifting news that comes just two days prior to the Ravens facing the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game.

"It means a lot to all of us," Lamar Jackson said. "What it means to me is I have another security blanket. I'm on the field [with] him, [Isaiah] Likely and the rest of the guys. [I'm] just ready to get after it right now."

There are other Ravens injury updates worth keeping in mind. Ravens corner Marlon Humphrey is listed as "questionable" for Sunday. He's been practicing and recovering from a calf injury.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs have multiple players with injuries, including top offensive lineman Joe Thuney. He has been ruled "out," which is an advantage to the Ravens.