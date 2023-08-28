Ravens' Roquan Smith swaps jerseys for fans who bought his old No. 18
BALTIMORE - The National Football League, for the first time, has allowed players to wear jersey No. 0.
Ravens star linebacker Roquan Smith, originally No. 18, was among the many players across the league to switch their numbers.
Those fans who originally bought Smith's No. 18 jersey had the opportunity to meet Smith and exchange that old jersey for a new No. 0 jersey.
That jersey exchange happened Sunday evening at Jimmy's Famous Seafood.
All of the old No. 18 jerseys are being donated to WIN (What I Need) Family Services and Foster Care.
