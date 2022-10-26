Ravens rookies spooked at Bennett's Curse Haunted House

Ravens rookies take on Bennett's Curse in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Crashing into large, professional athletes isn't scary for Ravens rookies Kyle Hamilton and Pepe Williams.

However, putting them in a dark room with zombies and monsters jumping out at them, is another story.

Hamilton and Williams thought their toughness was going to carry them through Bennett's Curse Haunted House in Dundalk.

"We are going to try and make it out alive. Pepe says he is not going to jump," Hamilton said.

Then they went inside.

Spooked and frightened, Hamilton and Williams strutted around the maze with ghosts, zombies and monsters startling them.

"I don't know if we're going to make it, man," Williams said.

The Ravens rookie were relieved to escape the haunted house,

"It was just too dark in there for me," Williams said. "I never thought I'd see the sun shine again."

For more information on Bennett's Haunted House, visit its website.