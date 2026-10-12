Ravens responded again under pressure to improve to 4-1 despite injuries

In his opening statement after being hired as Baltimore's coach, Jesse Minter said the Ravens would be at their best when their best is needed.

There are signs that vision is becoming a reality.

Sunday night's 30-23 victory at Atlanta wasn't a masterpiece, but quarterback Tyler Huntley guided two terrific drives at the end. One tied the game and the other put the Ravens ahead as they rallied for a victory with Lamar Jackson sidelined.

"Confidence is gained by going through things, and going through things together," Minter said Monday.

After blowing more late leads than fans would care to count in recent seasons, the Ravens lost in that fashion again to New Orleans in Week 2. Since then, they've won three in a row, including a last-second victory over Dallas in Brazil and Sunday's thriller against the Falcons.

With Jackson nursing an ankle injury, Huntley started and looked uncertain for a while. But with the Ravens (4-1) down by eight, he led a 71-yard drive to tie the game with 50 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Then Baltimore took the ball first in OT and used up 7:03 on a 68-yard touchdown drive, leaving Atlanta just 2:57 on the clock for its possession.

"The offense's drive in overtime was a thing of beauty," Minter said.

Kyle Hamilton's interception ended the game. With two AFC North opponents coming up, the Ravens would love to have Jackson back, but it's still not clear when that will happen.

"He's definitely doing better," Minter said. "Wednesday I'm not sure about exactly how that practice will look. To Lamar's credit, he's doing everything he can to get back out there."

Huntley won both his starts for the Ravens last season, and he showed again Sunday he can produce with the game on the line.

"It was a big blur," tackle Ronnie Stanley said. "I know we had a great last drive. I know we were moving the ball. I know we scored. I do not even remember how we scored the 2-point conversion. I just remember after the game just feeling elated and proud of the guys."

What's working

The offensive balance was just fine even without Jackson in the game. Baltimore rushed for 208 yards on 35 attempts, and Huntley passed for 201 on 32 attempts. Six players had at least two catches.

What needs help

Atlanta went 9 of 17 on third down, and the Ravens struggled defensively in third-and-long situations.

Just in the second half, the Falcons converted twice on third-and-10, plus once each on third-and-11 and third-and-15. Although Mike Green and Tavius Robinson had their moments, Baltimore didn't get consistent enough pressure on quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in obvious passing situations. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson's injury may have contributed to that issue.

"It is really unfortunate to me, because I thought we definitely played our best game of normal down, first and second down defense, against a really challenging running game and offense," Minter said. "I thought we dominated first and second down. We ended up in so many advantageous, or what should be advantageous, third down opportunities."

Stock up

While Derrick Henry was his usual productive self, Justice Hill gave Baltimore another threat out of the backfield, running for 73 yards and adding a couple of receptions.

"He has made a lot of plays over his time here. He has also overcome adversity. He has gone through various injuries and missed time at different times," Minter said. "The guys have a lot of respect for him and how he operates. ... He can go in and spell Derrick on normal downs. He is good on third down and pass protection."

Stock down

Tight end Mark Andrews dropped an early pass at the goal line and then lost a fumble that was run back for a touchdown. He also had a couple of other potential catches knocked free — including one on a 2-point conversion try in the third quarter.

Injuries

Minter said OL Cam Jurgens, acquired from Philadelphia last week, is still in the finishing stages of concussion protocol after missing the Atlanta game. Minter said Hendrickson (finger) "will be chomping at the bit" to play this week.

Key numbers

The Ravens are a league-best 21-7 in away games since 2023, with a plus-21 turnover margin on the road.

Next steps

The Ravens are at Cleveland on Sunday before hosting Cincinnati the following weekend. The other three teams in the AFC North are all one game behind Baltimore at 3-2.