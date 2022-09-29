Watch CBS News
Sports

Ravens put nose tackle Michael Pierce on injured reserve

/ AP

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens put nose tackle Michael Pierce on injured reserve.

The Ravens announced the move Thursday, a day after coach John Harbaugh said that Pierce had a torn biceps. The question at that point was whether he would try to play through the injury or have surgery.

Pierce signed a three-year deal with the Ravens in March after being released by Minnesota. He started the first three games of this season.

Pierce also played his first four NFL seasons with Baltimore from 2016-19 before going to the Vikings.

The Ravens host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

First published on September 29, 2022 / 5:27 PM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.