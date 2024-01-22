Ravens prepare for next game, set sights on Lombardi Trophy

BALTIMORE -- City residents are witnessing the launch of an epic week in Baltimore sports history.

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming to town to face the Ravens—and whoever wins the game will be headed to the Super Bowl.

The Ravens are flying high and the favorite to win it all.

The latest step toward the Lombardi Trophy was a takedown of the Houston Texans in the division round on Saturday.

Lamar Jackson threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more. He even took to the tunnel in an extended celebration in the fourth quarter.

The Ravens rolled to a 34-10 win. Baltimore isn't just beating their opponents—they're beating them soundly and having a good time in the process.

Head Coach John Harbaugh spoke on Monday about the spirit of the good times and camaraderie among his players this year.

He said he enjoys going to work every day because the team is fun to be around.

"They come in, [and] they are full of energy; they are determined; they want to prepare," he said. "They want to practice; they want to lift weights; they want to get the game plan. They like being around one another. When we go to practice, the energy is high. Yes, there are a lot of laughs, but there is also a lot of determination and a lot of focus—a lot of conversation around football."