BALTIMORE -- The Kansas City Chiefs will come to Baltimore to face the Ravens in the AFC Championship game, after a win against the Buffalo Bills.

There's plenty of anticipation for the game, as it's the Ravens first time heading to the AFC title game in more than a decade.

But the excitement is not just for Ravens fans. Many are wondering if Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce, will also be coming to Baltimore.

The Kickoff will take place at 3 p.m. on January 28, at M&T Bank Stadium.

You can watch the game live on WJZ.