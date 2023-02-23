Ravens, M&T Bank taking "Touchdown for Teachers" nominations

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank are accepting nominations for their 10th annual Touchdown for Teachers program, the Ravens announced Thursday.

The program celebrates local educators who make outstanding contributions to their schools and communities.

Submissions will be judged by a panel of community members and school officials, alongside Ravens and M&T Bank staff, and winners will be selected based on their involvement in education, positive impact, and commitment to the cause.

The grand prize winner will receive $5,000 in grant funds, payable to their school or district. They also get a classroom visit from a Ravens coach or player, accompanied by mascot Poe.

The two remaining finalists will each receive $1,000 in grant funds, payable to their school or district. Every nominated educator will receive a certificate of recognition from the Ravens and M&T Bank.

The online application process is now open and will close on April 7th.

To apply, you can visit the Ravens Touchdown for Teachers webpage.