Live Blog: Ravens Back In The Lead 9-7

BALTIMORE -- Ravens football is back for Week 12 of the NFL season! Stay with WJZ as the Ravens take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:25 p.m. and tune in here for a live blog as we keep you up to date with the biggest plays of the game.

2:34 p.m. -- Justin Tucker with his 3rd field goal of the day. This one from 55 yards out and gives the Ravens a 9-7 lead.

2:22 p.m. -- Jaguars turn the Ravens fumble into a touchdown. Trevor Lawrence finds JaMycal Hasty for a 27-yard touchdown. Jacksonville leads 7-6 in the 2nd quarter.

2:20 p.m. -- The Ravens go for it on 4th and 1 but Lamar Jackson fumbles and the Jaguars recover.

2:07 p.m. -- At the end of the 1st quarter the Ravens lead the Jaguars 6-0.

1:58 p.m. -- Justin Tucker makes another field goal which brings the Ravens to a 6-0 lead.

1:50 p.m. -- Ravens defense comes up with a stop on 4th and 1. Big play from Baltimore, they take over on downs.

1:47 p.m. -- Broderick Washington sacks Trevor Lawrence, his first sack of the season and just the second of his career.

1:42 p.m. -- Justin Tucker hits a 27-yard field goal and the Ravens take a 3-0 lead in the 1st quarter.

1:36 p.m. -- The call is overturned, Ravens keep possession on the Jaguars 30 yard line.

1:34 p.m. -- Mark Andrews fumbles the ball and the Jaguars recover. The play is currently under review.

1:30 p.m -- First play of the game, a 25-yard pass from Lamar Jackson to Mark Andrews.