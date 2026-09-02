Ravens GM says team is still waiting on NFL investigation of Rashod Bateman's arrest

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta says the team is still waiting on the NFL's investigation into receiver Rashod Bateman's arrest earlier this offseason.

"In these matters we just really kind of sit back and wait for the league and for the authorities to kind of tell us what's going on," DeCosta said. "Have no indication how long that's going to take."

Bateman was taken into custody in June in Georgia on suspicion of family violence battery and reckless conduct, both misdemeanors, and criminal damage to property, a felony.

"It's obviously something that we're very disappointed about, that we have to deal with these kind of things right now," DeCosta said. "We knew about it right away, we contacted the league right away. Spoke to the league, the league has been doing an investigation."

DeCosta spoke with reporters Wednesday, a normal occurrence shortly before the start of the season. In addition to Bateman's legal issues, he also addressed the team's kicking situation. Baltimore added Jake Moody to the practice squad this week, in effect putting starter Tyler Loop on notice after a shaky preseason.

Loop missed three of his seven field goal attempts in this year's exhibition games.

"We got to make kicks," DeCosta said. "Fresh set of legs to look at, evaluate, compare, see how it all works out. In the end, it's a performance business."

DeCosta also said he remains optimistic about working out a new contract with star quarterback Lamar Jackson. That did not happen this offseason, and the team ended up having to restructure his existing deal, which has two seasons remaining.

The biggest cause for optimism when Baltimore released its 53-man roster last weekend was the fact that defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike was not on injured reserve, which suggests he's expected back at some point in the first four weeks.

Madubuike missed most of last season with a neck injury.

"I'm as encouraged now as I've ever been about Nnamdi," DeCosta said. "Getting him back has been incredible."