Ravens fan indicted for brutal assault on three Commanders fans

BALTIMORE -- John Callis, 24, has been indicted for attacking three men after a Ravens vs Commanders game in Baltimore on Oct. 13.

The State's Attorney for Baltimore City, Ivan Bates, made the announcement via X on Friday evening.

Callis went viral on social media after brutally attacking Commanders fans in Fed Hill following the Battle of the Beltway match-up.

Police say Callis assaulted three people in two different incidents. Two victims fled and then later returned to find their missing phones, according to police.

Callis then assaulted them again, along with a third victim who recognized his friends and jumped in to help them, police said. Two suffered minor injuries and the third was diagnosed with a concussion and memory loss, police said.

Police issued a warrant for Callis not long after the assault, in which he turned himself in four days later.

Callis faces one count of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault.