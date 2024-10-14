Watch CBS News
Viral video of Ravens fan assaulting Commanders fans in Federal Hill prompts police investigation

By Adam Thompson

BALTIMORE - Baltimore police are investigating a viral social media video that appears to show an assault in Federal Hill after Sunday's Ravens and Washington Commanders football game.

The video appears to show a Ravens fan walking up to two Commanders fans and assaulting them. WJZ is not showing the video, which has gone coast to coast.

Baltimore police said no one has reported or made calls to them about the incident.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to call police at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup.  

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Commanders, 30-23, in the "Battle of the Beltway."

