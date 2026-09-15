Ravens drop K Jake Moody from the practice squad after Tyler Loop's solid performance in the opener

The Baltimore Ravens released kicker Jake Moody from the practice squad Tuesday after Tyler Loop made field goals of 57 and 45 yards in a season-opening win over Indianapolis.

Loop missed a kick at the end of last season, costing Baltimore a playoff spot, and after he had a shaky 2026 preseason the Ravens brought in Moody. That competition is apparently over after Loop's solid performance last weekend.

Baltimore signed receiver Gage Larvadain to the practice squad after Zay Flowers and Ja'Kobi Lane both left with injuries in Sunday's game. Larvadain caught seven passes for 71 yards last season for the Cleveland Browns.