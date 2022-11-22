Ravens distribute Thanksgiving meals to Baltimore families in need

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens gave back to their community one turkey at a time.

On their off days, several players handed out Thanksgiving meals across Baltimore to families in need of a warm holiday meal.

From former to current Ravens, players went out of their way to distribute meals within the Baltimore community.

On Tuesday, running Gus Edwards handed out meals at the Brooklyn O'Malley Boys and Girls Club. Former Raven Jameel McClain hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for nearly 5,300 families in need at the Baltimore Convention Center.

Handing out turkeys at the Rec Center today. It’s a blessing to be a blessing to the community. Thank you to @TorreySmithWR and the @Ravens for helping to make this happen! pic.twitter.com/VnziHJpxjQ — Aaron Maybin (@AaronMMaybin) November 21, 2022

Running Kenyon Drake is visiting the O'Donnell Heights Boys and Girls Club to celebrate Thanksgiving on Tuesday.

On Monday, safety Chuck Clark, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and linebacker Roquan Smith distributed 200 meals to families at Frederick Elementary School in Baltimore's Carroll Park neighborhood.

And defensive end Calais Campbell, defensive lineman Michael Pierce and tackle Ronnie Stanley distributed 200 meals to families at the YMCA in the Waverly neighborhood of Baltimore City.

Also on Monday, running backs Mike Davis, Drake and Edwards gave out 200 meals to families at Hazelwood Elementary/Middle School in the Frankford neighborhood.

Last week, Ed Reed's Foundation joined community volunteers to assemble and hand out 400 Thanksgiving meals to every student at the SEED School of Maryland.

Linebackers Tyus Bowser and Patrick Queen also gave out 200 Thanksgiving meals to underserved families at City Spring Elementary School in Baltimore's Jonestown neighborhood, and wide receiver Desean Jackson and cornerback Marcus Peters handed out 200 meals to families at the City of Refuge in Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood.

Also last week, Ravens alumni of Bart Scott, Ray Rice, Torrey Smith, and others, served a holiday meal for men and women struggling with poverty and homelessness.

The Ravens play at Jacksonville this week.