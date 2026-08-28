Ravens host Commanders in Battle of the Beltway for last preseason game

The Battle of the Beltways is back in Baltimore, as the Ravens host the Washington Commanders on Friday night at M&T Bank Stadium.

The game kicked off at 6 p.m., and Baltimore is looking to finish the preseason with a perfect 3-0.

Fans excited to see what the season brings

With the regular season just around the corner, fans say there is plenty to be excited about.

"Just excited to watch football, it's great to have the NFL back," Ravens fan Jeff Gunther, of Severna Park, said.

This season brings a new coaching staff and young players looking to make their mark.

"Minter seems like high energy and Doyle is a great play caller," Gunther said. "And with all the weapons we have on the team, just excited to see how we perform."

Lifelong Ravens fan Lee Freeman is especially excited to see what wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane can do.

"It's going to give a chance for the young guys to make a name for themselves," Freeman said. "I'm really excited to see Ja'Kobi Lane. I bought his jersey, I'm ready for him to step up and be number one."

New merch collab hits the Flock Shop

There is even something new for fans to wear this season.

The Ravens and Baltimore-based Under Armour announced a 10-year extension of their longstanding partnership this week.

As part of the deal, a new Ravens x Under Armour collection launched Friday, exclusively at the Flock Shop at M&T Bank Stadium. The collection includes men's and women's apparel, with four product drops planned throughout the season.

But Freeman doesn't need new merchandise to show his Ravens pride — he has the tattoo to prove it.

Freeman is a season ticket holder who said he has missed just one game at M&T Bank Stadium. He says that kind of dedication and connection to the team is part of what makes Baltimore's fanbase special.

"We get behind our sports teams, it's part of our being," Freeman said. "Players know that, the team knows that, the ownership knows that and that's why we're so connected to them."