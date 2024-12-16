Ravens' Roquan Smith, teammates give Baltimore children unforgettable holiday shopping experience

BALTIMORE -- Pro Bowl linebacker Roquan Smith and several of his Baltimore Ravens teammates took dozens of Baltimore children holiday shopping on Monday at Target in Owings Mills.

Funded by the Roquan Smith Foundation, Roquan Smith and his teammates walked with the 60 pre-selected fourth, fifth and sixth-grade students from the Bridges Baltimore after-school program for an unforgettable shopping experience.

The Baltimore Ravens took dozens of Baltimore children holiday shopping on Monday at the Target in Owings Mills. CBS News Baltimore

The 19th annual Holiday Helpers provided the children with a pizza party, an ornament decoration and frame decoration station, a photo booth, and a Ravens' gift bag, along with money to go holiday shopping for loved ones.

Smith was joined by dozens of his Ravens teammates, including Kyle Van Noy, Nnamdi Madubuike, Ronnie Stanley, David Ojabo, Broderick Washington, Keaton Mitchell, Tyler Rosengarden, and more.

Ravens cheerleaders and mascot Poe were at the event.

The Ravens (9-5), coming off a win on Sunday at the New York Giants, play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.