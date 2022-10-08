Rashod Bateman, Justice Hill ruled out for Ravens against Cincinnati

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman will miss Sunday night's game against Cincinnati.

The Ravens ruled Bateman out Friday because of a foot injury. Baltimore will also be without running back Justice Hill (hamstring), linebacker Justin Houston (groin) and guard Ben Cleveland (foot). Tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is questionable.

Bateman was considered Baltimore's top receiving threat coming into the season after the Ravens traded Marquise Brown to Arizona. Bateman caught touchdown passes of 55 and 75 yards the first two weeks of the season, but he's been fairly quiet since then and will now miss this big AFC North clash against the Bengals.

Devin Duvernay has 12 catches for 172 yards and three touchdowns and figures to be Lamar Jackson's top target this weekend along with tight end Mark Andrews.

"I'm prepared. I've been waiting for it, "Duvernay said earlier this week. "I prepare like it, and I'm always ready for my number to be called and for my opportunity."

Offensive lineman Patrick Mekari was a full participant at practice Friday, and so was running back J.K. Dobbins. In last week's loss to Buffalo, Dobbins scored two early touchdowns, but he only recently returned from a knee injury that kept him out all last season.

Hill's presence made it easy for Baltimore to rotate carries, but now Dobbins may have to shoulder more of the load.

"Justice was playing well, and he's going to be back, and he's going to be doing well again," Dobbins said. "But if the team needs me to be that workhorse then I'm there, and I'm ready to do it."