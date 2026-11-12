Raphael Saadiq, Rapsody to headline 2027 Artscape Festival in Baltimore

Grammy-winning R&B singer and songwriter Raphael Saadiq and rapper Rapsody will headline the 2027 Artscape Festival during Memorial Day weekend in Baltimore, Mayor Brandon Scott announced Thursday.

Baltimore's free arts festival will take place May 29 and 30 at War Memorial Plaza, the War Memorial Building and the area beneath the Jones Falls Expressway where the weekly farmers market is held.

Additional performers will be announced at a later date.

The main stage will be set up in front of City Hall, with art exhibits, vendors and other activities spread throughout downtown Baltimore.

Artscape is considered one of the largest free arts festivals on the East Coast, attracting tens of thousands of visitors over the two-day event.

The festival will feature art exhibits, vendors, food trucks and live performances.

Last year's Artscape included traditional attractions such as the Artists' Market, Pop-Up Performances, Kidscape and Community Row, along with food vendors and other local businesses.

Artscape 2026 was headlined by Grammy-winning musicians The Roots and Stephanie Mills.

Raphael Saadiq and Rapsody

Raphael Saadiq is a three-time Grammy Award winner who first rose to fame as a member of the R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné!

Some of the group's biggest hits include "Feels Good," "Anniversary" and "If I Had No Loot." Saadiq later launched a successful solo career, releasing albums including Instant Vintage, The Way I See It and Stone Rollin'.

His Grammy wins include awards for "Love of My Life," "Cuff It" and his contributions to Beyoncé's album Cowboy Carter.

Saadiq has also collaborated with artists including D'Angelo, Erykah Badu, Mary J. Blige, John Legend, Beyoncé and Solange.

Rapsody is a hip-hop artist from North Carolina known for her lyrical style and collaborations with prominent musicians, including Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Erykah Badu and producer 9th Wonder.

Some of her best-known songs include "3," "Sojourner," "Nobody," "Power," "Asteroids" and "Sassy."

She won a Grammy Award in 2025 for Best Melodic Rap Performance for "3," her collaboration with Erykah Badu.