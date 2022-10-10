Raising awareness on 'World Mental Health Day'

Monday is "World Mental Health Day."

The goal is to raise awareness about mental health issues, and mobilize efforts to support mental health.

According to provisional data from CDC's National Center for Health Statistics, suicide rates rose in 2021 after a two year decline.

The report says the rate of suicides in the United States increased four percent from 2020 to 2021.

The increase was higher among males than females, and the largest increase in the rate of suicide occurred among males ages 15-24.

"The one thing we understand about those that complete suicide is they find themselves in a position of believing there is no other alternative, there is no one to listen to, there is no one to help them," says Dr. Drew Pate, Chief of Psychiatry at LifeBridge Health.

Dr. Pate says there is an increased number of stressors in the world, leading to this rise.

"Increased depression, increased anxiety, increased substance abuse and also a big increase in firearm buying. And those things are all associated with an increase in completed suicides," Dr. Pate said.

Dr. Pate says to watch out for warning signs, including significant changes in mood or withdrawing from society.

And if you need help, the new suicide and crisis lifeline launched in July. You just have to dial 988. Crisis centers are available 24/7, and Dr. Pate said 98 percent of calls are resolved during the conversation.

He also says whenever you're feeling stressed, take a break.

"Whether that's sitting down and reading a book for ten minutes or getting a coffee or taking a walk around the block. It doesn't have to be anything big. It just has to be something for you that makes you feel better."