Rainy weather delivers a Tuesday washout to most of Maryland

Rainy, cool, and windy weather will last much of Tuesday into the first part of Tuesday night. Drier weather returns Wednesday through the rest of the workweek.

Rainy Tuesday, breezy and cool rest of the week in Baltimore

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day for periods of rain, cool, and windy weather.

Periods of rain will continue throughout Tuesday along with some damp and chilly weather. Forecast projections of rainfall totals between 0.50" to 2" across our viewing area still look on target. The greatest rainfall totals will be along and south of I-70 with some areas in Howard and Anne Arundel counties along with the central and southern eastenr shore receiving closer to 2".

The steadiest rain will be between now and ealry evening with showes tapering off overnight.

Winds will be gusty out of the northeast at 15 to 25 mph, with a few gusts over 30 mph possible along the bay front.

Wednesday through Friday will not be nearly as wet. Any early showers Wednesday will ease out of the area. That will leave us with variable clouds, breezy, and cool weather for the rest of the workweek. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s.

Watching an offshore coastal storm this weekend

Following some drier weather on Thursday and Friday, there is a possibility that more showers may impact Maryland sometime next weekend as a large coastal storm churns to our northeast. Afternoon temperatures gradually rebound into the upper 60s by the end of the workweek and 70s this weekend.

It's still too early to know whether the coastal storm will bring wet weather impacts to Maryland this weekend, but the breezy and cool fall weather will continue regardless.