Rainy, breezy, and cooler weather returns to Maryland this week

A frontal boundary will sag south across the region with areas of low pressure developing along it. This will keep breezy, cool, and wet weather in the forecast through Wednesday.

Rain with some drought relief, much cooler week in Maryland

A damp, gloomy and much cooler workweek is in the forecast.

After morning sunshine across Maryland, we'll see clouds continue to thicken. The chance of wet weather peaks between late morning and mid-afternoon on Monday. The rain intensity will stay light and the rain will be intermittent in nature.

High temperatures will climb into the lower 70s Monday afternoon.

The wettest weather is expected Monday night through Wednesday morning across much of the state. Morning temperatures will bottom-out in the 50s while afternoons stay in the low to mid-60s across much of the area on Tuesday and Wednesday. It'll will be breezy, too.

Winds will be gusty out of the northeast at 10 to 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph possible. This combined with temperatures stuck in the 60s during the daytime hours Tuesday through Thursday will give us a chilly fall feel.

Rain could dent the ongoing drought across Maryland

Many will record more than .50" of rain by Wednesday evening, while some will see more than 2" in our far southern neighborhoods.

This would further ease ongoing abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions across our region.

Pleasant, drier weather returns heading into next weekend.

Although there is the possibility some wraparound showers may impact the region sometime next weekend as a large coastal storm churns to our northeast.