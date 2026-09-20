Rain will compete against some major sporting events across Maryland today

It's a First Alert Weather Day due to the chance of rain and a few storms impacting outdoor plans. Additional chances of needed rain along with much cooler weather are in the forecast heading into the work week.

Scattered showers and storms through the afternoon

A round of heavy rain has already pushed through Central Maryland this morning and additional rounds of rain are expected through the day with a few embedded thunderstorms by later in the afternoon. A few showers and storms could impact tailgate plans. Rain will not be constant through the day. However, it'll be a good idea to factor the chance of rain into outdoor plans.

The Ravens Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on CBS Baltimore followed by an O's first pitch at 7:20 p.m. Both games look warm and humid. Afternoon temperatures peak in the 80s with muggy conditions. Lightning could impact either game. But neither game will be a total washout.

A wet and cool week ahead in Maryland

A cloudy and cooler week ahead with rain chances everyday through the end of the week. The heaviest impact times could be late Monday into midday Wednesday. In general, plan on an extended period of cooler, gray and occasionally wet weather.

Afternoon temperatures will range from the mid-60s to lower 70s Tuesday through Thursday. Mornings will be cooler, with sunrise temperatures in the 50s. There's some light at the end of the tunnel as sunny and drier weather will return by next Saturday.