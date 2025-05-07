Rain chances return to Maryland Thursday; Mother's Day weekend looks great

A quiet and comfortable evening is on tap across central Maryland tonight, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures settling into the 50s. Along the Bayshore, areas may hover near 60 degrees, creating an ideal night for open windows and light jackets.

But changes are on the way as our next weather system approaches from the west. Clouds will steadily increase through the day on Thursday, leading to scattered showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening. While widespread severe weather is not expected, there is a very low-end risk for a few stronger storms, primarily during the afternoon. Any stronger cells could produce small hail, brief downpours, and gusty winds. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 70s, though localized cooling may occur under thicker cloud cover or during rainfall.

The unsettled weather continues into Thursday night, with occasional showers and embedded rumbles of thunder. Rain coverage becomes more widespread heading into Friday, ushering in cooler air and a return to a more classic springtime feel. Most areas will see highs only in the 60s on Friday, and the persistent cloud cover will keep things gray and damp for much of the day. Those with outdoor plans Friday evening should keep rain gear handy, although precipitation is expected to gradually taper off late Friday night.

By early Saturday, the showers will exit the region, giving way to a much-improved forecast just in time for Mother's Day weekend. High pressure builds in behind the departing system, bringing ample sunshine and dry air. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the mid-70s, making for a perfect afternoon to spend time outside with family. Overnight lows will fall back into the 50s under clear skies.

Sunday continues the trend of beautiful spring weather. Mostly sunny skies and light breezes will accompany warmer temperatures, with highs climbing to near 80 degrees. It will be one of the nicest weekends of the season so far, with ideal conditions for brunches, park visits, and other outdoor celebrations.

The pleasant weather sticks around into the start of next week. Monday will begin with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. However, clouds will begin to increase later in the day as another weather system begins to approach from the south and west.

Rain chances return Monday night and linger through Tuesday and Wednesday as the next frontal boundary moves into the region. Expect periods of showers and the possibility of a few thunderstorms through midweek. Despite the return of wet weather, temperatures will remain mild with daytime highs in the 70s and overnight lows holding steady in the low to mid-60s.