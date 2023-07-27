Raheem DeVaughn and the Crank Crusaders to bring Go-Go sound to Jazzy Summer Nights
BALTIMORE -- The renowned Jazzy Summer Nights, a cherished tradition for music lovers in the Baltimore area, is set to feature a familiar sound with a familiar artist next week.
Raheem DeVaughn will be performing next Thursday alongside his band, the Crank Crusaders. While DeVaughn's presence may be familiar, the sound will certainly provide a fresh experience for attendees as the group brings Go-Go music to the stage.
"There is a connection that people are not really emphasizing between the DMV and Baltimore musically, culturally - we are literally first cousins, whether we admit it or not," Boosie Vegas, a member of the Crank Crusaders said.
The inception of the Crank Crusaders is a story of friendship and resilience. DeVaughn initially proposed the idea to Vegas during the latter's challenging battle with stage 4 cancer.
"This started as kind of like a challenge in the conversation like, 'Hey man, look, when you get out of the hospital you have to beat the cancer first, then we can make a Go-Go band,'" DeVaughn recounted.
DeVaughn and the Crank Crusaders are set to perform on August 3rd, promising the "biggest Go-Go party of the year" in Baltimore.
"August 3 is pretty much going to be the biggest Go-Go party of the year in Baltimore City, and we're humbled to be the featured headline artist for that," DeVaughn said.
WJZ is a proud media sponsor of the Jazzy Summer Nights. Sina Gebre Ab of WJZ will be introducing Raheem DeVaughn and the Crank Crusaders on August 3rd at the Baltimore Peninsula.
for more features.