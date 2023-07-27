Raheem DeVaughn and the Crank Crusaders to bring Go-Go sound to Jazzy Summer Nights

BALTIMORE -- The renowned Jazzy Summer Nights, a cherished tradition for music lovers in the Baltimore area, is set to feature a familiar sound with a familiar artist next week.

Raheem DeVaughn will be performing next Thursday alongside his band, the Crank Crusaders. While DeVaughn's presence may be familiar, the sound will certainly provide a fresh experience for attendees as the group brings Go-Go music to the stage.

"There is a connection that people are not really emphasizing between the DMV and Baltimore musically, culturally - we are literally first cousins, whether we admit it or not," Boosie Vegas, a member of the Crank Crusaders said.

The inception of the Crank Crusaders is a story of friendship and resilience. DeVaughn initially proposed the idea to Vegas during the latter's challenging battle with stage 4 cancer.

"This started as kind of like a challenge in the conversation like, 'Hey man, look, when you get out of the hospital you have to beat the cancer first, then we can make a Go-Go band,'" DeVaughn recounted.

"August 3 is pretty much going to be the biggest Go-Go party of the year in Baltimore City, and we're humbled to be the featured headline artist for that," DeVaughn said.

WJZ is a proud media sponsor of the Jazzy Summer Nights. Sina Gebre Ab of WJZ will be introducing Raheem DeVaughn and the Crank Crusaders on August 3rd at the Baltimore Peninsula.