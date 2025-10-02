Racoon with rabies leads to alert in Harford County

The Harford County Health Department is issuing a rabies exposure alert after a raccoon tested positive for the rabies virus.

The raccoon was found in the 200 block of East Jarrettsville Road in Forest Hill, Maryland. Officials said it may have exposed other people and pets in the surrounding area.

Individuals who have either had contact with a raccoon, or have a pet that has had contact with a raccoon in the area, are asked to contact the Harford County Health Department at 410-877-2300.

The health department is reminding residents to keep pets leashed when out for walks and to closely monitor them in backyards. Pet owners are also encouraged to keep their pets up to date on rabies vaccinations.

Covering trash cans and avoiding petting or feeding wild animals are also suggested precautions.

Those who observe a stray animal showing abnormal behaviors, including excessive affection, aggression, lethargy, or disorientation—are asked to notify the county's animal control department at 410-638-3505.