Rachel Morin's family uses dual-language flyers to drum up tips about her suspected killer

BEL AIR -- Six weeks after a 37-year-old woman was found dead along the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in Harford County, and her loved ones are continuing to conduct outreach efforts to identify the person suspected of killing her.

Rachel Morin went for a walk along the popular trail on Aug. 5 around 6 p.m. She didn't return home that evening. Soon after, she was reported missing, according to authorities.

The next day, a search volunteer found the mother of five's body just off the trail, according to investigators.

On Saturday afternoon, volunteers made up of family, friends and neighbors gathered at the trailhead on Williams St. to pass out flyers again.

The flyers list possible suspect traits compiled by a criminal profiler who worked with the Morin family, details about the case and where a person can submit a tip.

The information is available in both English and Spanish.

"During our previous canvassing, we discovered a large portion of the Hispanic Community that does not speak English had no idea anything had even happened," Matthew McMahon the father of Rachel Morin's oldest child, said.

Earlier this week, the victim's family started a digital campaign in Spanish with the hope of breaking language barriers and yielding information about the suspect's identity.

This comes after the Harford County Sheriff's Office described the suspect as possibly being of Hispanic descent, about 5' 6" tall, approximately 160 pounds, of muscular build and between the ages of 20 to 30.

The physical description was developed from a crime committed in Los Angeles, California, in March of this year.

According to detectives, DNA found at the Bel Air crime scene matches physical evidence found at a home invasion and assault of a young girl on the West Coast. However, despite a profile match, the suspect's identity remains unknown.

Doorbell camera video from the home invasion captures the suspect leaving the scene of the crime, the sheriff's office said, which was released to the public to view.

If you have information that could help investigators reach out to the Harford County Sherrif's Office: RMTIPS@HARFORDSHERIFFORG.