Rachel Morin murder investigation: $2,000 for information leading to arrest

BALTIMORE - A $2,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest of Rachel Morin's killer.

Metro Crime Stoppers are asking for any tips or leads that would direct police to the suspect.

Morin, a mother of five, was found dead off the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in Harford County on August 6. She was reported missing around 11 p.m. the night before when she didn't return home.

Her car was found at the entrance to the trail on Williams Street in Bel Air.

Then, a volunteer in the search efforts reported finding the body.

The Harford County Sheriff's office said the murder is tied to an assault and home invasion in Los Angeles, California that took place just before 3:30 a.m. on March 26.

DNA evidence taken from Morin's homicide was placed in a nationwide database and matched with the Los Angeles crime.

Detectives say they have received hundreds of tips.

Home security camera footage from the incident was shared with detectives in Harford County in hopes to have the community help with the identification process.

The Harford County government is taking steps to address safety concerns by looking into security cameras being installed.

Family and friends of Morin gathered at the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail last Saturday for a walk of remembrance.

On August 27 at 1 p.m., the Greater Grace Church of Baltimore will host a Celebration of Life service to honor Morin, allowing friends, family, and community members to share their memories.

A designated email address for tips was created by the sheriff's office. To provide information to their department, contact: RMTIPS@HARFORDSHERIFF.ORG.