Rachel Morin investigation: Celebration of life to be held as search for killer continues

BALTIMORE -- The family of a woman killed on a Maryland trail is inviting supporters to a celebration of life ceremony this weekend as the hunt for her killer continues.

Rachel Morin's body was found along the Ma and Pa Trail in Harford Count on August 6. A major break in the case came last week, when the Harford County Sheriff's Office released a video of a possible suspect.

Investigators said DNA tied Morin's suspected killer to a home invasion and assault on a young girl on March 26 in Los Angeles, California.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the death of the 37-year-old mother of five.

The Moring family invites the community to the remembrance ceremony, which will be held Sunday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. at the Greater Grace Church of Baltimore.

Last week, hundreds of supporters gathered at the trail where Morin's body was found for a walk of remembrance.

"The Morin family deeply appreciates the compassion and empathy shown by our community, and we remain committed to seeking justice in her memory," the family's lawyer, Joseph Murtha, said in a statement Tuesday.