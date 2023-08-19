Bel Air community gathers to remember Rachel Morin following death on Maryland trail

BEL AIR -- A walk of remembrance garnered hundreds of people at the Ma & Pa Trail to honor the life of Rachel Morin Saturday morning.

The 37-year-old woman reportedly had plans to walk the trail in Harford County around 6 p.m. on Aug. 5. Her loved ones became alarmed after she didn't return home that evening and reported her missing.

The mother of five was found murdered just off the trail one day later by a search volunteer, Harford County Sheriff's Office said.

Family members of the victim hosted the walk, which started at 11:30 a.m., as a way for the community to pray and grieve together.

Rachel Morin Walk of Remembrance at Ma and Pa Trail @wjz pic.twitter.com/KP5Bunh5pK — Alexus Davila (@AlexusVDavila) August 19, 2023

Those who attended the walk were asked to bring flowers and battery-lit candles to line both sides of the trail to highlight Rachel's last steps.

Attorney Joe Murtha, who is representing the Morin family, made comments on their behalf.

"The walk is really to remember not the end of her but her life and the fact that this place was an area where she gained strength, joy, solitude and often times serenity," Murtha said.

The suspect in Morin's murder is still being searched for by the sheriff's office.

We are here at the Ma and Pa trail in Bel Air where Rachel Morin’s family, friends and community members are gathered to walk in her remembrance. Morin’s body was found earlier this month off this trail and now police are investigating the tragedy as a homicide.@wjz pic.twitter.com/Err1iMTPTE — Alexus Davila (@AlexusVDavila) August 19, 2023

Earlier this week, the agency announced that DNA found in the Morin investigation was connected to a home invasion and assault of a young girl in Los Angeles, California back in March.

Although the DNA profiles matched entries in Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), the identity of the suspect remains unknown.

However, home security camera footage from the incident was shared with detectives in Harford County in hopes to have the community help with the identification process.

"The one thing that they've asked me to really focus on is saying thank you," Murtha said. "Thank you for being here, thank you for showing your support, and most importantly, as this investigation goes forward, and it spreads out throughout the entire United States, we're hoping that some person who has the humanity will assist and bring an end to this."

Echoes of safety concerns have come from the community following Morin's murder.

While the sheriff's office has urged those who use the trail to be cautious and aware of their surroundings, there's an increased law enforcement presence in the area.

The Harford County government is taking steps to address safety concerns by looking into security cameras being installed.

A designated email address for tips was created by the sheriff's office. To provide information to their department, contact: RMTIPS@HARFORDSHERIFF.ORG.