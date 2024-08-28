Qadir Ismail among Baltimore Ravens practice squad signings

Qadir Ismail aims to make NFL roster on team father played on

Qadir Ismail aims to make NFL roster on team father played on

Qadir Ismail aims to make NFL roster on team father played on

BALTIMORE - Qadir Ismail, the son of former Baltimore Raven Qadry Ismail, was signed to the Ravens' practice squad, the team announced on Wednesday.

Ismail, a tight end from Bel Air, Maryland, played high school football at the John Carroll School before playing in college at Villanova and Samford.

"Keep building each day, keep stacking each day, that's been my mindset the entire time," Qadir Ismail told WJZ earlier this month.

Ismail is one of 15 players the Ravens kept on their practice squad, which includes wide receiver Malik Cunningham, linebacker Josh Ross, quarterback Devin Leary, running back John Kelly and wide receiver Anthony Miller.

Here's a look at the Baltimore Ravens practice squad:

Here's a look at the Baltimore Ravens practice squad: Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens trimmed their active roster to 53 players on Tuesday.

They open the regular season on Thursday, Sept. 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City.