$1,000 baby bonus for newborns and adoptees up for vote in Baltimore on November ballot

BALTIMORE -- After collecting more than 13,000 signatures, a Baltimore advocacy group got a proposed charter amendment on the November ballot.

If approved, it would get families a one-time payment of $1,000 when a child is born or adopted.

Talking to Baltimore residents about the development, WJZ met several who were supportive of the amendment.

Every bundle of joy can be a bundle of expenses.

To help offset that burden, the Maryland Child Alliance wants voters to check yes to a charter amendment and establish the Baltimore Baby Bonus Fund.

10,000 signatures

Nate Golden, president of the Maryland Child Alliance, said they were informed they surpassed the 10,000 signature threshold Monday.

They started collecting signatures in April 2023.

"If we have a limited number of funds, at the city level, where do you get the most bang for your buck? All the research shows that when we are born, this is the most crucial time of our lives," Golden said. "Our brains are developing, habits are forming."

"Absolutely help things"

Yolanda Brooks, who was out with her granddaughter along the Inner Harbor, said she wished she had something like this when she was a new parent.

"The thousand dollars going toward a new baby would absolutely help with things that the mom needs, or even just the care or home expenses," Brooks said.

Takia Robertson knows many families who've adopted. She said any bit helps to curb the costs of a very expensive process.

"You have to make sure you have a stable home for this child, they're comfortable," she said. "They have to come out and inspect, they have to make sure you're the right person to have this child in your care."

"Not going to bankrupt the city"

Golden said if approved, the amendment's funding would then be determined by the Baltimore City Council.

He adds taxes won't be raised and, based on property values, the city should have enough to cover the estimated $7 million annual cost for the fund.

"We're talking less than 0.2% of the city budget, so we believe investigating in our kids is worth more than that," Golden said. "This is not going to bankrupt the city by any means."

If approved and once it's worked out by the city council, the Baltimore Baby Bonus Fund would start giving payments in July 2025.