Projected Maryland Governor Wes Moore announces first members of his administration

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Projected Maryland Governor Wes Moore announced the first members of his leadership on Monday.

This comes a week after the Associated Press projected Moore to win the Gubernatorial election over Republican candidate Dan Cox.

Moore announced Fagan Harris as Chief of Staff, Tisha Edwards as Secretary of Appointments, Amanda La Forge as Chief Legal Counsel, Eric Luedtke as Chief Legislative Officer and Helene Grady as Secretary of the Department of Budget and Management

"Lieutenant Governor-Elect Miller and I are profoundly thankful to the people of Maryland for putting their confidence in us," said  Moore. "Marylanders expect us to go fast, be bold, and to build a government that meets people where they are. To do that, we must enlist leaders who are not only exceedingly competent, but innovative and hard-charging as we rebuild government to meet the urgent needs families face and make Maryland more competitive. Today, I am pleased to announce the first appointments and nominations of the Moore-Miller administration."

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 14, 2022 / 3:37 PM

