President Joe Biden scheduled to visit Baltimore on Tuesday

By Andrew Adeolu

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Baltimore on Tuesday, October 29.

The 46th President of the United States plans to discuss how his Investing in America agenda is helping to rebuild infrastructure, tackle the climate change crisis, and create good-paying union jobs, according to officials. 

The details regarding the location and time of his visit have not yet been announced.

