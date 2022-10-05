Watch CBS News
President Biden to make a stop in Hagerstown on Friday

BALTIMORE -- President Joe Biden will be taking a visit to Hagerstown, Maryland on Friday.

There, he will deliver remarks about "building the economy from the bottom up and middle out," according to the White House.

This comes as the Biden Administration prepares to relieve millions of student debts.

According to a U.S. Treasury report released Tuesday, the nation's gross national debt has exceeded $31 trillion.

In August, Biden held a rally in Rockville, where he was joined by Maryland Democratic governor candidate Wes Moore. 

First published on October 5, 2022 / 4:12 PM

