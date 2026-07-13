Preparation for Harford Mall demolition appears to be underway

The long-awaited project to revamp the space that now houses the Harford Mall appears to be underway.

"It's been really great shopping here over the years, and we're just going to miss it," said Mary Catherine Thomas, from Kingsville.

Some shoppers, but mostly regulars who come to walk the mall to get their steps in, say they were shocked to drive into the parking lot and see parts of it blocked off and fencing going up.

"The fence. That's what's new. That wasn't here yesterday," said Richard, a Forest Hill resident.

"I was so upset when I saw it out there when we pulled in, very upset," added Earliene Klapka, from Delta, Pennsylvania.

What's next for the Harford Mall location?

SJC Ventures currently owns the former Macy's location, which is set to become a Whole Foods.

The rest of the mall, according to SJC's website, will become known as Derby Place, which includes nearly 95,000 square feet of dining, retail, and grocery store space.

SJC Ventures currently owns the former Macy's location, which is set to become a Whole Foods. SJC Ventures

The project has garnered mixed reactions from Harford County residents.

"Have you been to Bel Air? It's already crowded, there's already so much traffic," said Jennifer Chandler, from Pylesville. "I don't know what the exact plans for the space include, but I can't imagine it's going to help what is already a congested, overpopulated area."

"On the other hand, we're excited to see what's to come and what we'll have. But sometimes change is good," said Thomas.

"We would rather it all be like the old mall, but that's not going to happen, so," added Richard.

The project has garnered mixed reactions from Harford County residents. SJC Ventures

According to SJC Ventures, the project is set to be complete mid 2028.

CBS News Baltimore reached out to the mall management and owners, CDL Properties, but has not heard back.