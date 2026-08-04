Preakness excluded from new horse racing series. What does it mean for Maryland's future?

Maryland is wondering what comes next after the Preakness Stakes was left out of the new six-race Thoroughbred Championship Series.

Churchill Downs announced the series with the New York Racing Association (NYRA). The $5 million series includes the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, which are the other two legs of the Triple Crown.

What does this mean for the Preakness Stakes?

Maryland Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey said this decision could draw fewer crowds to the state to see the Preakness Stakes.

"I think it certainly puts it in danger when you have two of the three Triple Crown entities working together on a separate series that the Preakness is not involved in," Hershey said.

Maryland recently finalized an $85 million deal to acquire the rights to the Preakness Stakes, a move that was criticized by Sen. Hershey.

"I want the Preakness in Maryland to be successful, but I think the wrong decisions have been made from the Governor's Office," Hershey said.

Governor Moore's Office said the acquisition is funded with a tax-exempt revenue bond, not by taxpayer money. However, Senator Hershey fears taxpayers will foot that bill and more if the Preakness doesn't live up to its high status.

"I'd be very concerned if I were the bondholders and might want to say, 'Well, wait a minute, with this new announcement, does the Preakness still have the same status as when these bonds were issued?'" Sen. Hershey said. "I think lawmakers are saying right now, 'Hey, we could end up being responsible for the amount of money that we put into several different things.'"

What do changes mean to Park Heights?

The organization Park Heights Renaissance said its board is assessing what these changes mean for the neighborhood.

"Neighborhoods are strongest when those who call them home are at the center of every decision," the non-profit wrote in a statement. "Grounded in lived experiences and deep roots in Park Heights, we will continue working alongside our partners to ensure sustained investment, expanded opportunity, and collective impact. Together, we will build a stronger, more vibrant Park Heights where everyone has the opportunity to thrive."

A spokesperson for the Maryland Jockey Club said a date for the Preakness next year has not yet been announced and declined comment on the championship series of races in Kentucky and New York.

The Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen Association is not commenting at this time.

Gov. Moore is expected to make a horse racing announcement Wednesday afternoon.