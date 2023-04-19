Preakness 148 to launch "Preakness Ale" in partnership with Guinness Brewery

BALTIMORE — Preakness 148 has announced the launch of a limited edition "Preakness Ale" in a partnership with Baltimore's Guinness Open Gate Brewery.

The exclusive beer, brewed with blood orange and hibiscus, will debut on May 11 at Guinness Open Gate Brewery, select Baltimore area bars while supplies last, and at Pimlico Race Course during Preakness 148 weekend.

A special beer cocktail inspired by the iconic Black-Eyed Susan will also be served, incorporating Preakness Ale and a fresh pineapple-based mixer.

On Monday, May 15, the Guinness Open Gate Brewery will open with special hours to host the Preakness 148 Post-Position Draw, a free and public event from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

The Preakness Stakes, the middle jewel of the coveted Triple Crown, returns on May 20 for its 148th running.

Preakness weekend will kick off on Black-Eyed Susan Day, May 19, with a full day race card ending in the running of the 98th George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes.

Tickets are on sale now at www.preakness.com/tickets and start at $30 for General Admission.