As Powerball jackpot reaches $793 million, 3 Maryland Lottery winners take $100,000 prizes

As Monday's multistate Powerball jackpot reaches $793 million, three players in different Maryland Lottery games each won $100,000 during the past week.

The winners each claimed their prizes from scratch-off tickets, the Maryland Lottery said in a statement.

The scratch-offs included one sold at RC Checks Cashed, at 7575 Annapolis Road in Hyattsville. Another was purchased at Ardwick Liquors, at 8307 Ardwick-Ardmore Road in Landover. The third ticket was bought at Royal Farms at 11905 Markey Way in White Marsh.

Since nobody won the Powerball jackpot during Saturday's drawing, the total estimated jackpot for Monday's contest has reached $793 million. The cash value of the jackpot is $339.9 million.

While there was no winner in the last Powerball jackpot, a player in North Carolina won $2 million from a Match 5/Power Play ticket. And two winners took $1 million prizes with Match 5 tickets, one in Georgia and the other in the U.K.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the U.K.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was on Aug. 12. Since then, Powerball players in Maryland have won nearly $5.4 million, including 15 prizes of at least $50,000, according to the Lottery.

During the week from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, a total of 38 tickets across games statewide won lottery prizes of $10,000 or more, with the total winnings for all prizes statewide reaching more than $31.7 million, the Maryland Lottery said.