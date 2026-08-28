6 hospitalized after possible mercury spill in Baltimore County

A possible mercury spill in Lutherville sent six people to the hospital on Friday.

According to Baltimore County Police, the spill occurred on the 8600 block of Tower Bridge Way.

HAZARDOUS INCIDENT | 8600blk Tower Bridge Way #Lutherville | crews responded to a possible mercury spill | multiple patients transported for evaluation and decon | MDE and BaltCo Department of Health have bee | crews remain on scene for monitoring | DT 1301^KT pic.twitter.com/seFv2cfG1v — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) August 28, 2026

Officials say nobody was injured; however, six people were transported to the hospital for evaluation and decontamination.

The Maryland Department of Environment and the Baltimore County Department of Health responded to the scene, where they remain for monitoring.

The cause of the spill is under investigation.