Port of Baltimore seeks new leadership as executive director steps down

The Maryland Department of Transportation announced a leadership change at the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore on Tuesday.

Johnathan Daniels, Executive Director at the Port of Baltimore, is stepping down with plans to become Port Director and CEO of PortMiami, one of the largest cruise passenger ports in the world.

"After a lot of reflection as well as careful thought and consideration, I made a very difficult decision to step down as Maryland Port Administration executive director and take the next step in my career," said MPA Executive Director Daniels. "While my strong interest in the cruise industry and PortMiami's strength as the cargo gateway of the Americas made this new opportunity difficult to refuse, I've said before that the Maryland Port Administration is one of the best port organizations I've been a part of, and the same goes for our greater supply chain team, including our International Longshoremen's Association, terminal operators, truckers, pilots, and tug operators. I will always think well of my time leading the Maryland Port Administration and wish the entire Port of Baltimore continued growth and success."

Nationwide search underway

According to MDOT, a nationwide search is underway to replace Daniels. However, in the meantime, Deputy Secretary Samantha J. Biddle will serve as Interim Executive Director.

Biddle has been with MDOT since 2023, served as acting secretary in 2025, and has two decades of experience, serving in both the public and private sectors of the transportation industry.

She holds a bachelor's degree in geography from the University of Delaware and is an American Institute Certified Planner.

Key Bridge recovery

Johnathan Daniels stepped into leadership at the Port of Baltimore nearly two months prior to the Key Bridge collapse in March 2024.

Before his time in Baltimore, he served as CEO and port director at Port Everglades in Broward County, Florida, and had previous experience at the Mississippi State Port Authority, the Port of Oswego in New York, the Port of Greater Baton Rouge, and the Eastport Port Authority in Maine.

In an interview with WJZ partner, The Baltimore Banner, Daniels stated that nothing could have prepared him for the collapse.

Despite the catastrophe, the Port of Baltimore accomplished major recovery milestones after the collapse, including its second-best year on record, with nearly 50 million tons of cargo handled at the port's state-owned public and private marine terminals, totalling $65.5 billion in value.

The Port of Baltimore is ranked 10th nationally for foreign cargo trade and 11th for total cargo tonnage.